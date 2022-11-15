Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:SPE opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
