SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,063 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 0.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,101. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $65.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.