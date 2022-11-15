SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.42. 1,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66.

