SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Truefg LLC’s Largest Position

Truefg LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,661 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 15.6% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Truefg LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $30,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 67,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

