SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 67,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,457,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIA opened at $335.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.41 and its 200-day moving average is $317.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

