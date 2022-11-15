SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $20,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $335.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.