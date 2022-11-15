S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.4% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.6 %

SPGI traded up $5.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.27. 47,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,634. The stock has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

