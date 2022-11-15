Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,140. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

About Southwest Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,886,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,445 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,318,000 after acquiring an additional 378,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,284,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

