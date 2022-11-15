Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.
Southwest Gas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,140. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
