Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $163.66 million and $476.81 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,969.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010054 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00048020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00043350 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021620 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00245035 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00819169 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $356.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

