Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Up 16.9% in October

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Slam by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 460,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Slam by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 5,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,664 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Slam by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 327,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Slam by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,909,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 232,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slam Price Performance

Shares of SLAM stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Slam has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

