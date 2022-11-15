SKALE Network Price Tops $0.0295 on Major Exchanges (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $118.23 million and $7.41 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,013,686,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

