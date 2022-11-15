Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 9,390 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.78.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $7.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.42. 5,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,761. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

