Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,284,674 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284,674 shares during the quarter. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $25,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 99,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of FTF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,478. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0587 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.