Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.9 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

NYSE:O traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 40,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

