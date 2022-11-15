Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 756,919 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,125,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,919 shares during the period. Putnam Premier Income Trust comprises about 1.7% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 14.77% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $57,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $5,799,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 662,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 213,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

PPT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,143. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.