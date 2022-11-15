Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,720,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,373 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 26.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares during the period.

NYSE:EGF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

