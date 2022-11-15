Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 519,201 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,339,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,201 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 6.99% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $16,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 281,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 147,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,077. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

