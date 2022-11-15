Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 71057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Sirona Biochem Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$26.43 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

Sirona Biochem Company Profile

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

