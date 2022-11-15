Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,247,000 after purchasing an additional 555,666 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 371,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 204,211 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $88,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

