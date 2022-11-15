SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.0394 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $44.12 million and $803,247.13 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,775.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009953 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00043055 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021785 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00244420 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.03757277 USD and is down -6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $925,150.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

