Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Position Raised by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,893 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Singular Genomics Systems were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the first quarter valued at about $4,465,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 65.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 265.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:OMIC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 3,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,527. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

