Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,264 shares during the period. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 55.26% of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF worth $28,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CDX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.89. 3,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

