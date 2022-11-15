Simplify Asset Management Inc. Sells 509 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

IJR traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,326. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $120.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.