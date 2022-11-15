Simplify Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after buying an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after buying an additional 1,104,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after buying an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,049,000 after buying an additional 573,609 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,914,000 after buying an additional 1,148,239 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.89. 55,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $115.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

