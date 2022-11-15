Simplify Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) by 1,225.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,096 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonder were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOND. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,343,000. Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth about $36,507,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth about $21,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth about $13,094,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth about $5,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Picard sold 46,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 2.14, for a total value of 99,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

SOND has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonder from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Sunday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Sonder stock traded down 0.15 on Tuesday, hitting 1.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,798. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of 0.90 and a 52 week high of 10.88.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.28 by 0.08. The business had revenue of 121.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.40 million. Sonder had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 306.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonder Holdings Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Sonder

(Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

