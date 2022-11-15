Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,709 shares during the period. Lantheus accounts for about 0.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,598 shares of company stock worth $5,000,574. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.27. 14,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,708. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

