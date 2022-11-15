Simplify Asset Management Inc. Buys 363 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IQVIA by 51.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,051,000 after acquiring an additional 137,156 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 49,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 41.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.69.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

