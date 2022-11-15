Simplify Asset Management Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Waters by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Waters by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $6.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,448. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $375.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.12.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

