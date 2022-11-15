Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SI. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.09.

Silvergate Capital Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

