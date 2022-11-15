SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target Cut to C$13.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEMKT:SILV traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 1,365,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.48 million, a PE ratio of -670.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 14.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
