SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target Cut to C$13.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

NYSEMKT:SILV traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 1,365,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.48 million, a PE ratio of -670.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 14.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 117.5% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 111,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 117,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 766.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 103,333 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 862.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 314,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

