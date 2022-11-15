SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Lowered to C$13.25

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.52% from the company’s previous close.

SIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

