Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $500,300.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,317,335.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 945,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

