Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,169 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up about 1.3% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $14.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.34. 28,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67. Signature Bank has a one year low of $129.96 and a one year high of $374.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

