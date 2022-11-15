Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Rises By 16.7%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of WAFU stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

