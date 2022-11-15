Short Interest in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Increases By 20.4%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $212.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.24 and its 200-day moving average is $197.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

