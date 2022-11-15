Short Interest in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Grows By 8.5%

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,300 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 803,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BATRK traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,639. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $32.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BATRK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $81,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at about $688,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at about $20,929,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 89,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

