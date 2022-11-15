Short Interest in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Increases By 18.5%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 434,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71.

Insider Activity

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,581,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,239 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,839,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,075,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,121,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,736,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

