Short Interest in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Expands By 18.0%

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 245,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Team Stock Performance
Shares of Team stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,040. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Team has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.81.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.27 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 728.11% and a negative net margin of 13.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Team in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
