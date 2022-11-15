Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Rises By 21.1%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 949,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SPCB opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.52. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.84.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
