Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Grows By 20.2%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

SABSW stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

