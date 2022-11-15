Short Interest in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expands By 17.5%

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 936,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Rogers Stock Up 3.6 %

Rogers stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,103. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rogers has a 1 year low of $99.80 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.44 and a 200 day moving average of $247.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

