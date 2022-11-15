Short Interest in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expands By 17.5%

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 936,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Rogers Stock Up 3.6 %
Rogers stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,103. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rogers has a 1 year low of $99.80 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.44 and a 200 day moving average of $247.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Insider Transactions at Rogers
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rogers
Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers (ROG)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.