Short Interest in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Decreases By 18.3%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Resolute Forest Products
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.
Resolute Forest Products Stock Up 0.0 %
Resolute Forest Products Company Profile
Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.
