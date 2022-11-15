Short Interest in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Decreases By 18.3%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Resolute Forest Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Up 0.0 %

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:RFP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

