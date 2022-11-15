Short Interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Grows By 34.3%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the October 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 7.1 %
PGY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,779. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
Featured Stories
