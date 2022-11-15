Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Increases By 16.7%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NBB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.85. 515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,588. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.