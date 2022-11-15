Short Interest in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rises By 33.6%

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the October 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.18. 1,155,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,794. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. NetApp has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $323,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,913 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

