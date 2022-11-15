Short Interest in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Decreases By 19.0%

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van purchased 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSA traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. 6,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,651. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

