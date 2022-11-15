Short Interest in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Declines By 13.5%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,380,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 22,410,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

