Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Increases By 19.6%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Luminex Resources Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of LUMIF opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Luminex Resources has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Get Luminex Resources alerts:

About Luminex Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.