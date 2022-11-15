Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Decreases By 24.5%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,709,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 36,716,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,049.6 days.
Lenovo Group Price Performance
Shares of LNVGF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.
About Lenovo Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGF)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.