Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Decreases By 24.5%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,709,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 36,716,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,049.6 days.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

Shares of LNVGF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

