Short Interest in K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Rises By 17.6%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

KPLUY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. 15,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $19.26.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KPLUY. Societe Generale raised their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.49) to €23.00 ($23.71) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($27.32) to €24.00 ($24.74) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($45.88) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.16.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.